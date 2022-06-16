Advertisement

Heat challenges electric crews restoring power in Monona after Monday’s storm

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot temperatures posed the biggest challenge to electric crews working to restore power for Madison-area residents two days after Monday’s storm.

Madison Gas and Electric General Foreman Bob Harper said big trees caused the most damage because they fall and destroy electrical poles and wires.

”When the tree came down it hooks on the wires and if the wires don’t break then the tree basically pulls the wire to the ground,” Harper said.

His nine-person team spent Wednesday restoring power for 90 Monona homes after a tree fell and snapped a pole in half.

Tree trimmers cleared the area, Harper’s team assessed the scene for safety, put up new poles and wires to restore power.

Harper said the extreme heat caused three team members to overheat on Tuesday. Crew members took breaks by sitting inside trucks with air conditioning.

”It’s hot!” Harper said. “You have to go up there most of the time you’re wearing rubber gloves and rubber sleeves. It’s a lot to do. It’s like wearing a winter jacket in the summer.”

Madison Gas and Electric prioritizes outages by the number of households impacted. On Monday, crews worked on storm damage that impacted 900-1,000 homes then worked their way down to areas like the fallen tree off of Gateway Green street in Monona.

Resident Janie Stendahl did not mind the wait and appreciated the crew’s work even though she was without power for two days.

”Stuff happens!” she said. “I grew up one of nine children. I have a lot of patience. I ran a restaurant with a lot of employees. So I guess it’s just in my nature.”

Stendahl threw out most of her refrigerated food, but not all of it.

”Wouldn’t you know I just went to the grocery store and had all of this food, steak and chicken?” she said. “So last night I started the grill and made steak and chicken just for me!”

