Advertisement

Heavy police presence reported outside west Madison movie theater

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in Madison.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heavy police presence has formed Wednesday evening outside of a movie theater on Madison’s west side.

Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the Marcus Point Cinema on the 7800 block of Big Sky Drive.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
Shards of a roof fall onto vehicles parked along Wright St., in Madison, on Monday, June 13,...
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage

Latest News

Roman Castle Italian Grill's roof tore off Wednesday during storms in Mauston.
Second round of severe storms reap damage in southern Wisconsin
Alliant Energy set to move forward on six solar projects
Mauston hospital
SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes travel through Wisconsin
Mauston hospital
Wednesday Storm Pictures