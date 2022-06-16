Advertisement

Hollandale residents to get quicker internet speeds

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hollandale, Wisconsin community will soon benefit from a new partnership between Alliant Energy and Mt. Horeb Telephone Company.

The rural community will get a boost that includes up to two gig internet service and computer donations.

The new partnership announced Thursday will expand high-speed internet services to nearly 150 households and businesses.

“We are excited about this new partnership and the value it brings to our customers,” David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company, said. “This is an important step toward reducing the digital divide that is especially pronounced in rural areas and among financially disadvantaged customers and communities. It’s the first pilot project where we’re partnering with a local broadband provider and leveraging our combined assets to benefit the community.”

MHTC will lease excess fiber-optic strands that Alliant Energy already has underground to be able to deliver this fast, reliable internet service.

“It’s an exciting day for our customers who will have access to speeds that include up to 2 gigabits before year-end,” John Van Ooyen, MHTC CEO and GM, said. “MHTC and Alliant Energy should be commended for their innovative partnership delivering this fiber optic solution, solving this decades-long challenge to providing a quality, reliable internet connection. We are proud to be their first partner and look forward to helping our customers.”

According to MHTC, many of the new customers currently rely on other means to access the internet, or they simply go without.

MHTC expects construction to begin in late June, with service expected to be available before the end of the year.

In addition to the partnership, Alliant Energy is also donating computers to help close the digital divide. In partnership with local businesses, Alliant Energy is donating retired computers and other technologies to organizations in the Mt. Horeb area. These organizations include Hazel Green library, first responders, Hollandale Lending Library, Village of Hollandale and Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, Inc.

“Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, we believe our partnership with MHTC and our computer donations will make a difference,” de Leon said. “We’ll continue to do our part to help eliminate the digital divide by exploring more partnerships that successfully make internet access affordable and available to all.”

