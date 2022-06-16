Janesville search warrants leads to drug arrest

Advertisement

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant Tuesday night as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at a residence.

The search warrant took place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3616 LaMancha Dr.

During the search, officers seized cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, and a 47-year-old Beloit man was arrested for several drug charges, according to JPD.

On October 1, 2021, the man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin. After the arrest, the man was interviewed by detectives regarding three drug overdose death investigations.

The man was suspected of delivering the drug to the victims in those overdose incidents. The man was arrested for one of the overdose deaths and charged with first degree reckless homicide. He was held at the Rock County Jail on these charges, where he was given a $25,000 cash bond on October 5.

On October 8, 2021, the suspect posted the cash bond and was released from jail. Restrictions to the bond included a curfew and not to consume or possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

The SCU witnessed the suspect violating his bond restrictions on Tuesday and arrested him for felony bail jumping and possession of THC. The search warrant came as a result of the arrest, according to JPD.

The suspect is currently being held at the Rock County Jail until his initial court appearance.

According to JPD, the investigation into the residence will continue, as there are pending charges against others associated to the residence.

