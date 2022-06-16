Advertisement

Justin Bieber Summerfest show postponed as singer recovers from condition

Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming shows after announcing his face is partially...
Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming shows after announcing his face is partially paralyzed by a viral condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Justin Bieber’s Summerfest performance will be postponed as the singer recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Summerfest announced Thursday that Bieber’s performance, which was scheduled for June 24 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, will be rescheduled and details will be released later.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” Justin Bieber’s tour promoter AEG stated. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Summerfest organizers said that refunds will be available for ticketholders once the rescheduled date has been determined. All tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates. Those who bought a ticket to see Bieber will also receive a digital general admission ticket that is valid any day of Summerfest.

Bieber announced on Instagram last week that the medical condition is forcing him to take a break from performing. He is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face and said he is doing facial exercises to help, but isn’t sure how long it will take for him to be recovered. Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

