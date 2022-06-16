Madison tree removal crews continue to clean-up fallen trees from Monday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison tree trimmers work as quickly and safely as possible to clean-up fallen branches, limbs and trunks from Monday’s storm.

”We try to knock out as many as we can a day just because there’s so many calls,” Extreme Tree Service’s Tommy Mason said. “And that’s really what we go by is just whoever calls first is who we go to.”

Mason said they have worked non-stop since Monday.

It is a slow and strategic process to accomplish safely. Mason’s crew worked on a tree that fell on electrical wires at west side neighborhood Sunset Village on Thursday. They start by cutting off the top branches to salvage electrical wires and then work their way down to the trunk.

He said the last part is the hardest.

”Carrying the logs out and getting them on the dollies is probably the biggest challenge,” Mason said.

Tyler Douglas helped his parents pick up logs and branches in the same neighborhood on Thursday. They cut down an 85-foot tree because it shifted after Monday’s storm and they worried Wednesday’s storm would cause it to fall on their neighbors house.

”Nothing compares to this. We’ve never had to take down multiple trees or anything along those lines,” Douglas said. ”With the tornado potential [or] next round of storms coming we had to cut it down pretty quick.”

Mason said he’s glad to be busy, but understands storm damage can be costly in more ways than one.

”At the same time you hate to see people’s stuff destroyed,” he said. “I don’t like to go back in somebody’s yard and see something on a house or something you know?”

