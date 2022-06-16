Mauston community comes together after storms

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Mauston wasted no time in offering a lending hand to storm clean-up Wednesday night.

Natasha Hamm and other community members helped pick up scraps at Roman Castle Italian Grill & Bar’s restaurant after its roof ripped off during the storm.

“They’ve been here for god knows how long it means a lot to everybody,” said Hamm. “It’s basically almost a landmark.”

Juneau County Emergency Management said that no one was hurt in that area during the storm after that roof was torn off. Trees in the area and construction cones are strewn about in the area, as there was construction going on.

On the other side of town at Mile Bluff Medical Center, the building suffered minor damage and some cars in the parking lot had windows blown out. Trees in the area also appeared to be cracked.

The hospital told NBC15 that staff and patients inside sheltered safety and there are no reports of any injuries. Power crews are working through the night to get full power restored, but the hospital is using its back-up power currently in order to continue taking care of patients. It also does not expect any disruptions to appointments at the hospital Thursday.

The medical center’s Emergency Room facility is fully functional. However, for those who need anything other than the ER, there are limited capabilities.

The sign for the emergency room and urgent care of the hospital was flattened on the ground at the entrance.

Community members said that while the damage was minor, the community is taking time to heal too.

“It’s just upsetting and it just hits home a lot,” Hamm said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.