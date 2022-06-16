Advertisement

Mauston mayor declares emergency after tornado, storms

Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a disaster declaration late Wednesday night following a day of storms that left a slew of damage in its wake.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a disaster declaration late Wednesday night following a day of storms that left a slew of damage in its wake. In the statement, Nielsen noted that the city will also be requesting assistance from the county and state governments.

The city is continuing to assess the tornado, wind, and storm damage caused as the system slashed through southwestern Wisconsin. Juneau County Emergency Management did confirm that no one in that area was hurt.

Mile Bluff Medical Center suffered minor damage and some cars in the parking lot had windows blown out. Trees in the area also appeared to be cracked. The hospital told NBC15 News that staff and patients inside sheltered safely and there are no reports of any injuries. Power crews expected to work through the night to get full power restored.

Mauston community comes together after storms

At Roman Castle Italian Grill & Bar’s restaurant, the building’s roof was ripped off during the storm. Elsewhere, trees were knocked down and bleachers from the Juneau Co. Fairgrounds were carried across the street.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

