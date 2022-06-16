NWS confirms tornado damage across Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has dispatched damage assessment teams across the region following Wednesday’s storms.

This article will be updated as NWS teams complete their survey reports.

MAUSTON EF-1 TORNADO

A National Weather Service team confirmed EF-1 Damage in and around Mauston from Wednesday night’s storms. A tornado touched down south of Mauston near County Road G & tracked northeastward - close to the Mile Bluff Medical Center. The twister was on the ground for 9 minutes - traveling 8.4 miles. Maximum winds were estimated to have reached 90 miles per hour. The tornado moved farther into rural Juneau county - dissipating near the Wisconsin River.

The tornado track will be updated & contoured when the NWS uploads damage points & photos.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.