NWS confirms tornado damage across Southern Wisconsin

Severe storms rolled through Wisconsin Wednesday night. 10 counties in the NBC15 viewing area had active tornado warnings throughout the night.
The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage near Mauston from Wednesday night's...
The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage near Mauston from Wednesday night's storms.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has dispatched damage assessment teams across the region following Wednesday’s storms.

This article will be updated as NWS teams complete their survey reports.

MAUSTON EF-1 TORNADO

A National Weather Service team confirmed EF-1 Damage in and around Mauston from Wednesday night’s storms. A tornado touched down south of Mauston near County Road G & tracked northeastward - close to the Mile Bluff Medical Center. The twister was on the ground for 9 minutes - traveling 8.4 miles. Maximum winds were estimated to have reached 90 miles per hour. The tornado moved farther into rural Juneau county - dissipating near the Wisconsin River.

The tornado track will be updated & contoured when the NWS uploads damage points & photos.

