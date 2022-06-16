Power outages slowly falling after storm-filled week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The lights are coming on for more and more people after two severe storm systems tore through southern Wisconsin, leaving trees and power lines toppled, along with more severe damage.

MG&E reported Thursday morning that its crews have whittled the number of customers still affected into the low hundreds. In a statement shortly before 5 a.m., the company reported 415 customers were affected as its teams worked to get the last approximately 100 outages fixed. About four hours later, that number had fallen into the low 300s.

The company did not suffer nearly the number of outages as were caused by Monday’s severe weather. During Wednesday’s storms, its outage map reached roughly 1,500 customers – many of whom were still leftover two days earlier. According to MG&E, about 21,000 customers lost their electricity at some point during Monday’s storms.

Alliant Energy's outage map, at 9 a.m. on June 16, 2022. (Alliant Energy)

Alliant Energy, which mostly escaped large scale outages in Wisconsin on Monday, was hit harder by the subsequent system. Across Wisconsin and Iowa, more than 20,000 of its customers lost power on Wednesday. More than half of those being in southern Wisconsin, where a tornado cut a fifteen-mile path across Monroe Co. and many surrounding communities reported heavy storm damage. Late Wednesday night, Mauston’s mayor, Dennis Nielsen, declared an emergency for his city.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Alliant still had over 11,000 total customers without electricity, approximately 3,200 of whom spanned southern Wisconsin. North of Milwaukee, the company’s outage map reports the largest swath of its customers – about 5,500 – waiting for electricity to be restored.

