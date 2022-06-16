Advertisement

Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison residents were arrested Wednesday after a kidnapping investigation led authorities to rural Portage, where they found the victim’s body.

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the victim was attacked on Tuesday, bound, and put into his own vehicle. At that point, his attackers allegedly drove him to rural Lewiston Township. The victim was taken out of the vehicle along Klappstein Road, near Highway 16, and shot in the head with a handgun.

The suspects continued driving the victim’s vehicle, heading back to Madison, the report continued, and got rid of his property. The next day, MPD received word about a woman driving the victim’s vehicle who had tried to run over a man.

Investigators determined there were three suspects in the kidnapping case and all of them were taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail.

They were identified as

  • Jesse Freiberg, 28
  • Laura Johnson, 38
  • Jakenya Patty, 21

While they were booked in Dane Co., the homicide allegations have been filed in Columbia Co., where investigators say the homicide occurred.

The name of the victim has not been released. The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the killing was targeted.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the investigation remains ongoing and described it as “active (and) fluid.” More charges are expected.

