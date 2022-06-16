Advertisement

Sheriff: Most roadways passable; volunteers offer to help

Reports of tornado in Monroe County near Tomah.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - Most roads are “at least partially passable” the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported in a Thursday morning update. It added that township and highway crews are still out there clearing all the public roadways.

In addition to wind, rain, and hail, Wednesday’s storm brought a tornado that touched down around 4 p.m. It cut a 15-mile path through the county that went northeast from Highway 131 and County Highway A, the National Weather Service indicated.

No reports of deaths or injuries were indicated in Tomah, the Sheriff’s Office had reported Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
According to the latest update, volunteers have already been reaching out, looking to help the community recover. As of 10:30 a.m., no one had reached out the Sheriff’s Office regarding a specific request from them, “however while checking the area it is clear that many people have rallied friends and neighbors for help.”

For those out there cleaning up their property or lending a hand, the Sheriff’s Office included several important reminders (text theirs):

  • Take precaution when using a chainsaw- Make sure to wear appropriate protective gear, and be sure that bystanders are a safe distance away.
  • Be cautious of and avoid contact with power lines.  Take extra care in cutting trees or branches that are bent or caught under something else.
  • Use the right safety gear
  • Have teams of at least two people work together to move heavy or bulky objects.
  • Pace yourself, drink plenty of water and rest when you need to.

