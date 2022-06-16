SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes travel through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes moved into Southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, bringing high winds and high damage throughout the region.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dane County is expected to last until 8 p.m., and the tornado watch around 10 p.m. However, NBC15 viewers have already been taking unbelievable shots of the storm and sharing them. Some of the highlights we’ve found so far are in the gallery above - and you can find even more here.

You can submit your weather photos by clicking here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.