Sunny and Pleasant Conditions in the Days to Come

Breezy and warm today

Sunshine and milder temperatures over the next several days

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive heat and humidity

Quieter conditions will be seen across southern Wisconsin over the next several days. Behind a cold front, which generated severe thunderstorms, high pressure will be taking over. This ridge will bring in cooler temperatures, more comfortable humidity levels and lots of sunshine.

For today, the wind will be fairly strong in the wake of the storm system but wind will be diminishing through the end of the week.

Father’s Day weekend is looking quite pleasant, although temperatures will start to climb on Sunday. There will be mainly sunshine with low humidity levels.

Another string of hot temperatures returns early next week with highs back to the lower to middle 90s and heat index values around 100. We have gone with two more FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS on Monday and Tuesday. While the forecast is dry for now, we will keep an eye on storm potential moving in from the west.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 65° Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 76° Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 81° Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 85° Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 83° Sunny 0%

Wednesday will be another First Alert Day as a combination of high heat and storms is expected. We will likely climb to the lower 90s with heat index values pushing 100 during the afternoon. A cold front moves in during evening with the potential of a line of strong and severe storms. The latest models are indicating the storms will move through around midnight.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

By Monday, a third First Alert Weather day will be in effect as more heat and humidity will be in place.

