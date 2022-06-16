Train colliding into construction equipment disrupts traffic in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Police report a train crashed into a piece of construction equipment Thursday afternoon in McFarland, causing significant traffic issues.

The respective intersections of Larson Beach Road and Siggelkow Road and the railroad tracks are closed after the crash happened just before 1 p.m., McFarland Police Department released in a statement.

McFarland Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene where they found that a train had collided with a piece of construction equipment.

There were no injuries associated with the crash, but the roads will remain closed or partially closed until the debris from the crash is cleaned and the train can move, McFarland PD added.

