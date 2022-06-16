Advertisement

Train colliding into construction equipment disrupts traffic in McFarland

(WEAU)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Police report a train crashed into a piece of construction equipment Thursday afternoon in McFarland, causing significant traffic issues.

The respective intersections of Larson Beach Road and Siggelkow Road and the railroad tracks are closed after the crash happened just before 1 p.m., McFarland Police Department released in a statement.

McFarland Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene where they found that a train had collided with a piece of construction equipment.

There were no injuries associated with the crash, but the roads will remain closed or partially closed until the debris from the crash is cleaned and the train can move, McFarland PD added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
5 arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck near movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of violence against AAPI, Desi American students
During the stop, the driver of the stopped vehicle backed their car into the UWPD squad and...
UWPD officer injured in traffic stop, two arrested
Wisconsin first to use regional teams to respond to school critical incidents
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs