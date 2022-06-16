UW-Madison ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of violence against AAPI, Desi American students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Madison says that it is “deeply concerned” after receiving reports of violence and aggression against students from Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities.

In a news release, the university said the initial reports from these communities indicated that these incidents happened near the campus.

The university stated that this comes as other incidents of violence have been reported recently to Madison Police Department. Threats to the safety, well-being and sense of belonging of these communities has also increased over the years, according to the university.

University Police and Madison Police are working together to gather more details and information while the Dean of Students Office is working with the students who were affected to provide support.

For anyone who feels unsafe in the surrounding campus area, contact the University of Wisconsin Police Department. To report an incident, call 911 or 608-264-COPS.

