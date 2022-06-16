UWPD officer injured in traffic stop, two arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW- Madison Police Department officer was injured early Thursday morning during the arrest of two suspects during a traffic stop.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the department said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of East Gorham St. and Pinckney St.

During the stop, the driver allegedly backed their car into the UWPD squad and struck several other vehicles. UWPD reported there were no injuries from the collision and moved forward with the traffic stop.

The UWPD officer determined that field sobriety tests were appropriate because of the driver’s behavior and an odor of intoxicants, according to the report. The driver then allegedly became agitated and started fighting with the officer.

Several other UWPD officers, Madison Police Department officers and Capitol Police also responded to the incident.

As officers detained the driver, the passenger exited the vehicle and allegedly started fighting with officers. A UWPD officer deployed a taser, which then allowed them to successfully detain the passenger.

One UWPD officer had minor injuries on her leg, so she was taken to the hospital to be checked as a precaution.

The driver a 30-year-old Madison woman was arrested and cited for first offense OWI, felony resisting causing injury, illegal U-turn, unsafe backing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger a 26-year-old Madison woman, was arrested for resisting.

UWPD is thanking MPD and the Capitol Police Department for their assistance.

