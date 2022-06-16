Veteran suicide prevention event on June 22

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is all set to host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness event.

The event will take place on June 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monona Terrace.

The goal of the event is to provide community members, social workers, mental health providers, law enforcement, and veteran advocates with trainings and tools to help when a veteran is in need of assistance and to understand the needs of unserved or at-risk populations within the veteran community, according to Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Tim Juergens is the keynote speaker as well as the Chief of Mental Health at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He oversees all suicide prevention and mental health operations.

It will feature learning breakouts and sessions from Darla Lanner, a trans veteran of Vietnam about her personal story, the military and everything afterwards, a presentation on homelessness data , harm reduction and gun shop project and an open discussion with women veterans about their lives in and out of the military, according to Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

There will also be training sessions which will include Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training that can save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training as well as community de-escalation training.

Please register by noon on Monday, June 20 at the event’s webpage.

