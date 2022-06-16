Advertisement

Veteran suicide prevention event on June 22

(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is all set to host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness event.

The event will take place on June 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monona Terrace.

The goal of the event is to provide community members, social workers, mental health providers, law enforcement, and veteran advocates with trainings and tools to help when a veteran is in need of assistance and to understand the needs of unserved or at-risk populations within the veteran community, according to Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Tim Juergens is the keynote speaker as well as the Chief of Mental Health at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He oversees all suicide prevention and mental health operations.

It will feature learning breakouts and sessions from Darla Lanner, a trans veteran of Vietnam about her personal story, the military and everything afterwards, a presentation on homelessness data , harm reduction and gun shop project and an open discussion with women veterans about their lives in and out of the military, according to Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

There will also be training sessions which will include Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training that can save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training as well as community de-escalation training.

Please register by noon on Monday, June 20 at the event’s webpage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
5 arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck near movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

Storm damage reported in Monroe Co. on June 15, 2022.
Nearly two dozen emergency management office in Wisconsin activated Wednesday
Roman Castle Italian Grill's roof tore off Wednesday during storms in Mauston.
Mauston community comes together after storms
Reports of tornado in Monroe County near Tomah.
Sheriff: Most roadways passable; volunteers offer to help
Casimir Lobacz
Fallen WWII soldier determined to be Kenosha man