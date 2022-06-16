Advertisement

Wisconsin first to use regional teams to respond to school critical incidents

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will become the first state to implement regionally-based teams trained to respond to critical incidents at schools, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

The Office of School Safety is training twelve Critical Incident Response Teams that will provide support and minimize psychological impact if a critical incident occurs at all K-12, public, private, charter and tribal schools in Wisconsin.

Each team is made up of volunteers from a variety of disciplines, including law enforcement, school administrators, psychologists and school safety experts.

These incidents are “sudden and unexpected” the OSS explained, and can cause major trauma within a school community. Attorney General Josh Kaul stated that his agency is determined to take a “comprehensive approach to school safety.”

“By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school,” Kaul said.

Each member of the team attends one of four training sessions held around the state, which will teach them the best practices to respond to a critical incident.

The DOJ listed examples of critical incidents, including acts of violence, natural disasters and serious injuries to students or staff. They may be large-scale incidents or affect a smaller group of people.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
5 arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck near movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

UW-Madison ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of violence against AAPI, Desi American students
During the stop, the driver of the stopped vehicle backed their car into the UWPD squad and...
UWPD officer injured in traffic stop, two arrested
Train colliding into construction equipment disrupts traffic in McFarland
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs