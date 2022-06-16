Advertisement

Wisconsinites hits record high employment number

(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released statistics today which show historic highs in Wisconsin employment rate.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released their preliminary employment estimates for May 2022 which shows an all time high for employment in Wisconsin, hitting 3,059,300, according to DWD. This marks the sixth consecutive month of Wisconsin’s total labor force increasing.

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 66.5% this past May, which is 4.2% higher than the national rate which sits at 62.3%, according to DWD. However, the unemployment rate in May was up slightly from April’s historic low.

Both private-sector jobs as well as nonfarm jobs saw an increase in the period of time between April-May 2022.

Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of DWD spoke on the increasing rates of employment here in Wisconsin.

“DWD is proud to support Wisconsin workers in finding a well-paying career in this competitive labor market, and stands ready to connect individuals and employers so that our economy can continue to thrive,” said Pechacek.

The full report can be viewed on DWD’s premier source for labor market information, WisConomy.com.

