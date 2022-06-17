Advertisement

1 dead in I-39 rollover wreck in Columbia Co.

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a pickup truck rolled into oncoming lanes along I-39 in Columbia Co.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the truck was heading south around 6 a.m. when it went off the Interstate near mile marker 19, on the northwest corner of Portage. The report did not provide a cause for the crash, but noted the truck rolled over and ended up in the northbound lanes.

Both people in the truck were still trapped in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Ashland, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, a man from Oxford, Wisconsin, suffered life threatening injuries and taken by ambulance to UW Hospital, WSP reported. Their names were not released.

The wreck remains under investigation, WSP added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

