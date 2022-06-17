2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes began on Friday, marking the 72nd year for the event put on by the Madison Area Builders Association.

This year the public can tour 30 homes, built by 25 area builders, in three local neighborhoods: Arboretum Village in Waunakee, Savannah Brooks in Deforest and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.

Tickets can be purchased online for tours from June 17-26 the homes can be toured from Monday-Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Officials said the parade gives people a chance to check out a wide array of design styles and home technology. Some of the homes in this year’s tour are lived in while others are up for sale.

Featured builders said this is an opportunity to showcase the latest trends and give people ideas for what they may want in their own homes.

“Most of the people that walk through the door are not necessarily looking to build a home next month, but it’s also a great opportunity to talk to people and for people to come check things out and talk to the professionals and ask the questions that you maybe can’t find an answer to online,” said Shaun Scullion, President of Scullion Builders LLC.

Another builder with a home featured in Arboretum Village this year is Acker Builders Inc. The company has been a part of the parade since the 1970′s.

“This is my passion, I love going to work everyday and to be able to be open to the public and showcase everything you work so hard for,” said Jennifer Acker, President of Acker Builders Inc.

Acker added that the parade is also a good opportunity for builders and everyone involved in the industry to get new inspiration for future builds.

“It’s nice to get other perspectives too. If you just sit back and listen and then sometimes you’ll pick up on something and think yeah that’s a great idea or yeah I should have done that,” said Acker.

