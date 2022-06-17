Advertisement

8-year-old victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at Houston home

Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.
Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON (CNN) - Investigators released video of a car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy on Sunday.

They’re looking for a gray Kia Optima with front-end damage.

Investigators say multiple rounds were fired into the home, hitting Paul Vasquez, who was in bed in his room in the front of the home.

A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.
A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

His mother and two older brothers were also in the home, but they were not hurt.

Paul was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe more than one person was involved in the shooting but have not named any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

A deadly church shooting occurred in Alabama as Senate take a weekend break on talks over gun reform (CNN, WBMA, WVTM, WBRC, SENATE TV)

