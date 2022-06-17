After alleged attack, rally against Asian hate set for Friday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Protesters plan to march down State Street Friday after an alleged attack of an Asian student near UW-Madison campus.

Organizers behind the Rally Against Asian Hate in Madison wrote on Facebook that on June 14, the male PhD student was “randomly attacked by five young male strangers on University Ave.”

They continued in their post, “Incidents with such racist nature are not something new on campus.”

Protesters are planning to meet on Capitol Square at 4 p.m. and walk to the Library Mall.

The 5th-year PhD student confirmed with NBC15 that the Madison Police Department is investigating his case.

Police wrote Friday that the battery took place on June 14 on the 400 block of W. Gilman Street. The street is connected to University Avenue.

MPD wrote in a statement to NBC15 Friday, in part: “Detectives have no information to believe Tuesday’s attack was racially motivated. No comments or remarks were directed at the victim at the time of Tuesday’s attacks.”

Tuesday’s attack is the third battery in the downtown area in the last two weeks, according to police.

The statement to NBC15 continued, “The victims in the other attacks come from varying backgrounds and at this time in our investigation it appears they were random in nature.”

The university shared a statement on Thursday, citing “recent acts of violence and aggression against students that took place near the UW–Madison campus.”

A university spokesperson wrote to NBC15 Friday: “Members of our Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities have in recent years throughout the U.S. and around the world faced increased threats to their safety, well-being, and sense of belonging. The recent incident may cause additional concerns about safety and provoke trauma. The university continues its work to create safe, equitable and inclusive working, living and learning environments for all students and employees.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.