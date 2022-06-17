Advertisement

Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say

A 1-year-old child is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night.
By Alexis Cortez, David Baker, Gray News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub at an Arizona home Thursday night, and the child’s babysitter is in custody.

Arizona’s Family reports the toddler was found at a home in El Mirage, which is northwest of Phoenix.

Police said 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen, so she left the baby alone in the bathtub.

Investigators said when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child, who was airlifted to the hospital.

Police confirmed late Thursday night the babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

The babysitter was watching two other kids, ages 3 and 7, who are siblings of the 1-year-old, investigators said.

As of Friday morning, police said the young boy is in extremely critical condition.

