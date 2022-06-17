Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend; Heat & humidity back Next Week

FIRST ALERT DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY - Heat index values could top 100°F again.
Winds off of Lake Michigan will cool lows into the 50s.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Back-door Cold front will drop lows into the 50s tonight
  • More Sunshine for the Weekend
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity

A back-door cold front drops south across Lake Michigan tonight - allowing lows to fall back into the 50s. A few places may dip into the upper 40s. Winds will calm tonight and stay light through the weekend. Saturday highs will only climb into the mid 70s - the pick of the weekend.

SW flow will bring up the temperature on Sunday before the real heat arrives Monday/Tuesday.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.79°☀Sunny0%
9 p.m.70°🌕Clear0%
12 a.m.63°🌕Clear0%
3 a.m.58°🌕Clear0%
6 a.m.54°☀Sunny0%

Dangerous heat and humidity return early next week. A strong upper-level ridge will be in place across the Midwest and central Plains. Highs are expected to climb well into the 90s. Heat index values may approach or exceed 100° - especially on Tuesday. High dew points will make it tough to be outside! Monday & Tuesday remain First Alert Days due to the heat. A cold front is expected to roll in late Tuesday. Outside of a pop-up shower Tuesday afternoon, this will be our next best chance for rain. However, chances remain low since warm air aloft will “cap” the atmosphere.

Additional pop-up showers are possible later next week as highs remain in the lower - mid 80s.

