Beautiful Weekend; Heat & humidity back Next Week

Key Takeaways

Back-door Cold front will drop lows into the 50s tonight

More Sunshine for the Weekend

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity

A back-door cold front drops south across Lake Michigan tonight - allowing lows to fall back into the 50s. A few places may dip into the upper 40s. Winds will calm tonight and stay light through the weekend. Saturday highs will only climb into the mid 70s - the pick of the weekend.

SW flow will bring up the temperature on Sunday before the real heat arrives Monday/Tuesday.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 79° ☀Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 70° 🌕Clear 0% 12 a.m. 63° 🌕Clear 0% 3 a.m. 58° 🌕Clear 0% 6 a.m. 54° ☀Sunny 0%

Dangerous heat and humidity return early next week. A strong upper-level ridge will be in place across the Midwest and central Plains. Highs are expected to climb well into the 90s. Heat index values may approach or exceed 100° - especially on Tuesday. High dew points will make it tough to be outside! Monday & Tuesday remain First Alert Days due to the heat. A cold front is expected to roll in late Tuesday. Outside of a pop-up shower Tuesday afternoon, this will be our next best chance for rain. However, chances remain low since warm air aloft will “cap” the atmosphere.

Additional pop-up showers are possible later next week as highs remain in the lower - mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.