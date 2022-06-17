Beautiful Weekend; Heat & humidity back Next Week
FIRST ALERT DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY - Heat index values could top 100°F again.
Key Takeaways
- Back-door Cold front will drop lows into the 50s tonight
- More Sunshine for the Weekend
- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity
A back-door cold front drops south across Lake Michigan tonight - allowing lows to fall back into the 50s. A few places may dip into the upper 40s. Winds will calm tonight and stay light through the weekend. Saturday highs will only climb into the mid 70s - the pick of the weekend.
SW flow will bring up the temperature on Sunday before the real heat arrives Monday/Tuesday.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 p.m.
|79°
|☀Sunny
|0%
|9 p.m.
|70°
|🌕Clear
|0%
|12 a.m.
|63°
|🌕Clear
|0%
|3 a.m.
|58°
|🌕Clear
|0%
|6 a.m.
|54°
|☀Sunny
|0%
Dangerous heat and humidity return early next week. A strong upper-level ridge will be in place across the Midwest and central Plains. Highs are expected to climb well into the 90s. Heat index values may approach or exceed 100° - especially on Tuesday. High dew points will make it tough to be outside! Monday & Tuesday remain First Alert Days due to the heat. A cold front is expected to roll in late Tuesday. Outside of a pop-up shower Tuesday afternoon, this will be our next best chance for rain. However, chances remain low since warm air aloft will “cap” the atmosphere.
Additional pop-up showers are possible later next week as highs remain in the lower - mid 80s.
