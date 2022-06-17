Cash bond set at $1 million for suspect in November homicide on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the November homicide of a man on Madison’s east side appeared in court Thursday where officials set his cash bond at $1 million, court records indicate.

Chabris Link, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting on Nov. 17, 2021, at a residence on the 3500 block of Home Avenue.

Link appeared in Dane County Court Thursday and was advised to his right to an attorney, according to court records.

Should Link post cash bail, Judge Mario White instated several conditions for him to follow. They include that Link would be subject to GPS monitoring, that he cannot contact any family members of the victim and that he is not allowed to possess any dangerous weapons.

The court records note that Link is also not allowed to contact his co-defendant, Justin Burage, if he posts bail.

Link will return to Dane Co. Court on June 28 for his preliminary hearing.

Link was arrested in April in Chicago for the alleged homicide and needed to be extradited to Wisconsin, while 33-year-old Burage was arrested on Madison’s east side. Burage’s cash bond was amended to $75,000 in May.

The victim, who the medical examiner’s office later identified as 24-year-old Eric Ranson, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the shooting.

