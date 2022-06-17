Advertisement

Dane Co. COVID-19 cases decrease among several age groups

Covid 19
Covid 19(WMC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from Dane County health officials Thursday indicate COVID-19 cases among multiple age groups has been decreasing over the past month.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s latest data snapshot reports that cases have been decreasing overall throughout the latest 14-day period, averaging 285 cases per day. PHMDC noted that this is down from 351 compared to the last snapshot.

While these numbers appear to be decreasing, the percent positivity level is high. Health officials say that this may be due to reports not capturing all new cases through just PCR testing, as not all at-home tests get recorded.

Cases decreased among these age groups: 0-4, 5-7, 8-11, 12-17, 18-22, 30-39, and 40-49.

Health officials noted that those ages 30-39 have the highest case rate of all right now, at 69.7 per 100,000 per day.

PHMDC added that these age groups are stable in their case numbers: 23-29, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

Chabris Link
Cash bond set at $1 million for suspect in November homicide on Madison’s east side
James Arnett named new CEO of UnityPoint Health - Meriter
UnityPoint Health- Meriter names new CEO
Madison tree removal crews continue to clean-up fallen trees from Monday’s storm
Madison tree removal crews continue to clean-up fallen trees from Monday’s storm
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested