Dane Co. COVID-19 cases decrease among several age groups

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from Dane County health officials Thursday indicate COVID-19 cases among multiple age groups has been decreasing over the past month.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s latest data snapshot reports that cases have been decreasing overall throughout the latest 14-day period, averaging 285 cases per day. PHMDC noted that this is down from 351 compared to the last snapshot.

While these numbers appear to be decreasing, the percent positivity level is high. Health officials say that this may be due to reports not capturing all new cases through just PCR testing, as not all at-home tests get recorded.

Cases decreased among these age groups: 0-4, 5-7, 8-11, 12-17, 18-22, 30-39, and 40-49.

Health officials noted that those ages 30-39 have the highest case rate of all right now, at 69.7 per 100,000 per day.

PHMDC added that these age groups are stable in their case numbers: 23-29, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+.

