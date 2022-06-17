Advertisement

Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed on Madison’s east side

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the individual from the City of Madison death investigation that happened at an apartment complex on Madison’s east side on June 12.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Trevon M. Davis-Williams, who was a resident of Dodgeville, WI.

Madison Police had responded to a disturbance Sunday morning where they discovered the critically injured man, who had suffered a chest wound and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Medical examined confirmed that Davis-Williams died from the stab wound he received.

A woman is currently in custody as a person of interest in this case.

