Juneteenth flag to fly above Wisconsin State Capitol for third year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This will mark the third year in a row the Juneteenth Flag is raised above the Wisconsin Capitol. The flag will fly starting today and until sunset on June 19.

Gov. Tony Evers signed executive order #169 today, raising the Juneteenth flag for the third time since 2020 - the first time it was risen in Wisconsin state history.

Juneteenth is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, marking the time Major General Gordo Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to declare the end of slavery on June 19, 1865.

The Juneteenth Flag features the colors red, white, and blue to symbolize that all enslaved people and their descendants were and will always be Americans “forever free.” It also features a star to represent both Texas and the freedom of Americans in all 50 states. The star also shows a new beginning, an an arc, to symbolize a new horizon.

Juneteenth is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Wisconsin joined as the 32nd state to recognize the holiday in 2009. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The raising of the Juneteenth flag will temporarily replace the Progress Pride Flag over the week during the Juneteenth celebration, but will not replace any of the other flags that fly over the State Capitol building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the Juneteenth Flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole.

