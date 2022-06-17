Advertisement

Krueger Park Pool opening day pushed back again

The city isn’t sure when it will open now.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After pushing back the opening of Krueger Pool for a week, the City of Beloit has been forced to delay it again - and this time city officials are not sure when swimmers can finally dive in.

Like last week, the city blamed low staffing levels for extended wait. The statement announcing the latest postponement indicated the city still needs to hire more lifeguards and cashiers.

Noting the nationwide dearth of potential lifeguards, the statement noted it began trying to fill those roles in March and will continue to do so all summer. Anyone looking to apply can do so here.

The city explained it will need to wait until staff levels reach a point the pool can be run safely. Without knowing when that will be, city officials opted not to set a new opening date at this time.

