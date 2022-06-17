Advertisement

Milton Red Hawks win first baseball state championship in program history

(WAFB)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milton Red Hawks are State Champions.

The Milton baseball team finished off an already great season by reaching the pinnacle in Wisconsin and winning the Division 1 State Championship.

The Red Hawks jumped out to a 6 to nothing lead in the first inning against Bay Port and never looked back. There were many stars that shined brightly for Milton this afternoon in Appleton.  Leading the charge was Broden Jackson who had three hits and three RBI for the Red Hawks.  Jack Campion and Alec Campbell added 2 hits each.  Michael Birkhimer got the win for Milton pitching four strong innings.

The Red Hawks won 11-1.

It was Milton’s first ever state appearance in baseball and will now be coming home with the state championship trophy.

RED HAWKS FANS: MFD Fire Trucks will escort our players' bus past Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly then up High St on their return...

Posted by School District of Milton Wisconsin on Thursday, June 16, 2022

