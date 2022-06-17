Advertisement

MPD: 2 shell casings recovered after shots fired reported from one vehicle toward another

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Madison’s southwest side after shell casings were recovered at the scene Wednesday and a teenager with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital shortly after the reported incident.

The Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 1:20 p.m. to the intersection of Freeport Road and Reetz Road after witnesses reported seeing someone shooting from the sunroof of one vehicle towards another.

The department noted that just the two vehicles were involved in this incident.

Officers collected two shell casings from the intersection.

MPD’s report notes that shortly after the gunfire was reported, a 17-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The department did not state his condition.

Madison PD Assistant Chief Brian Austin stated during a news conference Thursday during an update of two separate cases that police were investigating a possible connection to a shots fired incident on Reetz Road Wednesday to five teens being allegedly involved in a rollover crash and hiding in a west side movie theater. NBC15 has reached out to MPD’s spokesperson to determine if this incident report is the same one cited by Asst. Chief Austin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Marketing agency owner sentenced to 1 year and 1 day for aid in $3 million Mercyhealth Scam
MPD: SUV crashes into Madison home early Friday
Alliant Energy set to move forward on six solar projects
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed on Madison’s east side