MPD: 2 shell casings recovered after shots fired reported from one vehicle toward another

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Madison’s southwest side after shell casings were recovered at the scene Wednesday and a teenager with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital shortly after the reported incident.

The Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 1:20 p.m. to the intersection of Freeport Road and Reetz Road after witnesses reported seeing someone shooting from the sunroof of one vehicle towards another.

The department noted that just the two vehicles were involved in this incident.

Officers collected two shell casings from the intersection.

MPD’s report notes that shortly after the gunfire was reported, a 17-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The department did not state his condition.

Madison PD Assistant Chief Brian Austin stated during a news conference Thursday during an update of two separate cases that police were investigating a possible connection to a shots fired incident on Reetz Road Wednesday to five teens being allegedly involved in a rollover crash and hiding in a west side movie theater. NBC15 has reached out to MPD’s spokesperson to determine if this incident report is the same one cited by Asst. Chief Austin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.