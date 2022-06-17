MPD: 3 people have been attacked in 2 weeks in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alleged assault on a man walking in downtown Madison on Tuesday night is the third time in the past two weeks an attack like this has taken place, the Madison Police Department reports.

According to the initial MPD statement, the man told the officers who responded to the 400 block of W. Gilman St. that night that a group of men knocked him to the ground and were punching him and kicking him as he lay there.

The police department’s report points out the alleged attackers did not take anything from him, nor did they say anything to him during the assault. They do suspect that the same individuals were likely involved in all three confrontations and released two surveillance photos of them.

An alleged assault on a man walking in downtown Madison on Tuesday night is the third time in the past week an attack like this has taken place, the Madison Police Department reports. (Madison Police Dept.)

MPD did not indicate why the incident may have occurred, but detectives noted their investigations have not led them to believe it was racially motivated and showed the assaults were “random in nature.”

The police department released images of the suspects and ask than anyone with information call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

MPD: "This is the third battery of this type to occur in the downtown area within the past two weeks. The investigations appear to show these attacks were random in nature." — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.