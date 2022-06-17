Advertisement

MPD: 3 people have been attacked in 2 weeks in downtown Madison

The Madison Police Dept. released pictures of suspects believed to be involved in multiple...
The Madison Police Dept. released pictures of suspects believed to be involved in multiple attacks in downtown Madison in the past two weeks.(Madison Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alleged assault on a man walking in downtown Madison on Tuesday night is the third time in the past two weeks an attack like this has taken place, the Madison Police Department reports.

According to the initial MPD statement, the man told the officers who responded to the 400 block of W. Gilman St. that night that a group of men knocked him to the ground and were punching him and kicking him as he lay there.

The police department’s report points out the alleged attackers did not take anything from him, nor did they say anything to him during the assault. They do suspect that the same individuals were likely involved in all three confrontations and released two surveillance photos of them.

An alleged assault on a man walking in downtown Madison on Tuesday night is the third time in...
An alleged assault on a man walking in downtown Madison on Tuesday night is the third time in the past week an attack like this has taken place, the Madison Police Department reports.(Madison Police Dept.)

MPD did not indicate why the incident may have occurred, but detectives noted their investigations have not led them to believe it was racially motivated and showed the assaults were “random in nature.”

The police department released images of the suspects and ask than anyone with information call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

Dane County Board recognizes Juneteenth, encourages employees to make it a “day on”
The 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes features homes in Arboretum Village in Waunakee.
2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes begins
New UW Health clinic to offer ambulatory care alongside primary and urgent care
1 dead in I-39 rollover wreck in Columbia Co.