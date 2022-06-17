MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four suspects were arrested on Saturday night in connection to the attacks in downtown Madison. One of the suspects is a 15-year-old.

An alleged attack on a man who was walking in downtown Madison recently is the third such instance in the past two weeks, the Madison Police Dept. reported on Friday.

The string of attacks was noted by the police department in a statement that detailed the third one. No information has been released on the other two incidents, although investigators believe the same four suspects were involved.

In the latest instance, the victim told the officers who responded to the 400 block of W. Gilman St. on Saturday night that a group of men knocked him to the ground, then started punching and kicking him before he could get up. Nothing was taken from the victim, nor was anything said to him during the incident, MPD noted.

An alleged assault on a man walking in downtown Madison on Tuesday night is the third time in the past week an attack like this has taken place, the Madison Police Department reports. (Madison Police Dept.)

NBC15 News has confirmed the name of the victim, via communications with an organizer of a scheduled protest against hate directed against people of Asian, Pacific Islanders and Desi descent. That individual also confirmed the people in the photos released by MPD matched the description of his attackers.

A joint message released Friday by UW–Madison Police Department Chief of Police Kristen Roman, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor offered details of what they know about the alleged attacks.

UW-Madison officials explained a doctoral student was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while walking downtown. This is the same attack the MPD references in its incident report. UW’s statement notes that the student reported being punched and kicked. In addition to MPD’s investigation, the Dean of Students Office is working with the student to offer resources and support.

As MPD highlighted how this is the the third such attack of this instance in the past two weeks, UW-Madison officials noted that the other two attacks did not involve its students and that victims are from various backgrounds.

Another student reported to UWPD that a group approached the student and threw a banana at them, according to the university. UWPD stated that it believes this is a random incident and there is no evidence that it was motivated by racial bias.

MPD: "This is the third battery of this type to occur in the downtown area within the past two weeks. The investigations appear to show these attacks were random in nature." — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) June 17, 2022

On Thursday, the University of Wisconsin released a statement expressing “deep concern” about reports of violence and aggression against APIDA students. In a news release, the university said the initial reports from these communities indicated that these incidents happened near the campus.

A police spokesperson told NBC15 News none of the information collected so far leads detectives to believe the attack was racially motivated. They suspect the attackers picked their victims at random.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about any of the attacks contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers, where their tips can be anonymous, at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.