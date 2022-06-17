MPD recovers several full rounds, 20 shell casings from shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered several full rounds and 20 shell casings on Madison’s southwest side after a shots fired incident last weekend.

Madison Police Department officers stated they were investigating the incident around 6 a.m. June 11 at a strip mall parking lot on the 4600 block of Verona Road.

Officers went to the area after witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing multiple vehicles leave the area.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage from the shots fired. MPD also noted that no one is in custody.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the “open and active” investigation.

