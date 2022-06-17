Advertisement

MPD recovers several full rounds, 20 shell casings from shots fired incident

(None)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered several full rounds and 20 shell casings on Madison’s southwest side after a shots fired incident last weekend.

Madison Police Department officers stated they were investigating the incident around 6 a.m. June 11 at a strip mall parking lot on the 4600 block of Verona Road.

Officers went to the area after witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing multiple vehicles leave the area.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage from the shots fired. MPD also noted that no one is in custody.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the “open and active” investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Juneteenth flag to fly above Wisconsin State Capitol for third year
The Madison Police Dept. released pictures of suspects believed to be involved in multiple...
MPD: 3 people have been attacked in 2 weeks in downtown Madison
MPD: 3 people have been attacked in 2 weeks in downtown Madison
MPD: 3 people have been attacked in 2 weeks in downtown Madison
Marketing agency owner sentenced to 1 year and 1 day for aid in $3 million Mercyhealth scam