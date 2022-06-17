New UW Health clinic to offer ambulatory care alongside primary and urgent care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To help bring more aid to the 700,000 patients throughout Wisconsin, UW Health will soon begin construction on their new University Row Clinic.

This new clinic will offer ambulatory care on Madison’s West Side and will be located next to the UW Health Digestive Health Center. It will also offer primary and urgent care to patients throughout the area.

The University Row Clinic is scheduled to open in 2024, pending City approval, and is a part of UW Health’s long term plans to meet the growing needs and expectations of patients in the region and the state.

These plans also include:

Building UW Health Eastpark Medical Center, which will serve as a hub for specialty care like adult cancer treatment and women’s complex care.

Reimagining UW Health 20 S. Park Clinic as a central Madison hub for specialty care. In the short term, the facility will be undergoing some necessary repairs.

Closing and selling UW Health West Towne Clinic following University Row Clinic’s opening.

University Row Clinic will be designed and built as a LEED-certified green building with help from the U.S. Green Building Council. UW Health hopes to embrace sustainable design principles to help ease storm water run-off, have pesticide and herbicide free landscapes, have lower energy costs and use renewable energy sources for power.

Though the clinic is slated for primary and urgent care, it will also temporarily house specialty care services offered at UW Health West Towne Clinic and 20 S. Park Clinic until the new 20 S. Park specialty care hub is finished.

