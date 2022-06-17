A Nice Weekend Ahead

Key Takeaways

Sunny and Pleasant Today

More Sunshine for the Weekend

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity

Pleasant conditions will be seen across southern Wisconsin over the next several days. High pressure will be building in from the west and this ridge will bring in cooler temperatures, more comfortable humidity levels and lots of sunshine.

For today, breezy conditions are anticipated, but wind will be diminishing tonight and it will remain light Saturday and Sunday.

Father’s Day weekend is looking quite pleasant, although temperatures will start to climb on Sunday. There will be mainly sunshine with low humidity levels.

Another string of hot temperatures returns early next week with highs back to the lower 90s and heat index values around 100. We have gone with two more FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS on Monday and Tuesday. While the forecast is generally dry for now, we will keep an eye on storm potential moving in from the west.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 79° Partly Cloudy 0% 9 a.m. 84° Partly Cloudy 0% 12 p.m. 88° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 91°Mostly Sunny Partly Cloudy 0% 6 p.m. 89°Mostly Sunny Mostly Cloudy 30%

Wednesday will be another First Alert Day as a combination of high heat and storms is expected. We will likely climb to the lower 90s with heat index values pushing 100 during the afternoon. A cold front moves in during evening with the potential of a line of strong and severe storms. The latest models are indicating the storms will move through around midnight.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

By Monday, a third First Alert Weather day will be in effect as more heat and humidity will be in place.

