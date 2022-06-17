Pride chairs return to Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Surprise! Terrace Pride chairs are back!

From 4-7 p.m. June 17, Terrace chairs painted in shades of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple will be on display at the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month.

Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month. (Emily Siderits)

The last time these chairs’ appeared on the Terrace was in June 2019. Guest are welcome to take photos with chairs. These chairs are part of year-round efforts at the Wisconsin Union to help create a welcoming campus for all.

Following the chairs’ appearances comes a free Pride concert featuring music by Bear in the Forest, LINE, and MQBS.

