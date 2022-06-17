Advertisement

Pride chairs return to Memorial Union Terrace

Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on...
Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month.(Sam Molinaro)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Surprise! Terrace Pride chairs are back!

From 4-7 p.m. June 17, Terrace chairs painted in shades of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple will be on display at the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month.

Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on...
Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month.(Emily Siderits)

The last time these chairs’ appeared on the Terrace was in June 2019. Guest are welcome to take photos with chairs. These chairs are part of year-round efforts at the Wisconsin Union to help create a welcoming campus for all.

Following the chairs’ appearances comes a free Pride concert featuring music by Bear in the Forest, LINE, and MQBS.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Firefighters were called to a hiking path just west of Picnic Point Thursday for a large tree...
Suspected lightning strike sets tree, grass on fire near Picnic Point
Juneteenth flag to fly above Wisconsin State Capitol for third year
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Krueger Park Pool opening day pushed back again
Rothschild boat suspect
Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee