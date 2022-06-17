Advertisement

Replacement FoodShare benefits available to members affected by recent storms

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is assisting FoodShare members who lost food during recent severe weather.

Over the last few days, many people have experienced power outages lasting four or more hours because of storm damage, so DHS is looking for ways to help.

“The damage caused by the severe storms across Wisconsin this week has hit many families who were already struggling,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “We want our FoodShare members to know that replacement benefits are available to help restock food that was lost.”

Members can request their replacement benefits by submitting this form.

As part of the request, members must submit proof of power outage or other cause of lost food. If members are struggling to find proof, contact the agency that manages their FoodShare benefits. The agency may be able to help with gathering the necessary information from power companies.

All forms must be submitted within 10 days of the date the food was lost.

Completed forms can be submitted online here, in person at an agency, by mail or fax.

