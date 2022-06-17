Advertisement

Rock, Green Co. drop from high to low COVID-19 community levels

COVID-19 community levels, CDC map from June 17, 2022
COVID-19 community levels, CDC map from June 17, 2022(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties at high COVID-19 community levels fell by more than half this week as more counties drop to low levels Friday.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that just four counties- Lincoln, Marathon, Wood and Milwaukee- are at high levels. This is down from 11 counties that were at that level last week. Of those four, Milwaukee was the only one to also be at high last week.

Several counties in south central Wisconsin dropped from medium levels of disease activity to low this week, including Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Marquette and Lafayette.

The counties of Rock and Green skipped medium and headed straight from high to low this week.

The Rock County Health Department encouraged residents to continue to take precautions against COVID-19 to keep the levels at where they are now.

“While the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate throughout Wisconsin, Rock County’s Community Level may change rapidly as we saw these past two weeks,” the department stated. “While the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate throughout Wisconsin, Rock County’s Community Level may change rapidly as we saw these past two weeks.”

Rock Co. citizens were advised to get tested for the virus if they have symptoms or were expose to someone with COVID-19, as well as stay home when sick and get treatment if they are at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Overall in the state, 24 counties are at medium levels of COVID-19 community levels and the remaining 44 are at low levels.

The Department of Health Services also reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 1,398. The seven-day rolling average for new cases has been consistently decreasing since June 7.

Overall, 1,501,470 cases have been confirmed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine COVID-19 deaths were added by health officials to the agency’s dashboard Friday, marking 13,098 deaths total. The seven-day rolling average for new deaths ticked up slightly to nine Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Marketing agency owner sentenced to 1 year and 1 day for aid in $3 million Mercyhealth scam
MPD: SUV crashes into Madison home early Friday
Alliant Energy set to move forward on six solar projects
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed on Madison’s east side
MPD: 2 shell casings recovered after shots fired reported from one vehicle toward another