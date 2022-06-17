Advertisement

Search continues for suspect who arrived on canoe, stole motorboat

Rothschild boat suspect
Rothschild boat suspect(Rothschild Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who stole a boat from a private dock in Rothschild on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said around noon a man arrived by canoe at a private dock near Birch Street and stole a boat. The owner was able to take photos of the suspect. The owner said the suspect drove the boat toward Mosinee. Law enforcement found the boat in the water at Half Moon Lake unoccupied. A search is taking place on an island near the area.

Rothschild Police Department Captain Kevin Ostrowski said people who live in the area of Birch Street should check their belongings. Birch Street is on the east side of the Wisconsin River. If you are missing anything call Rothschild Police at 715-359-3879.

