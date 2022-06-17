Advertisement

Silver Cliff tornado confirmed; damage estimated at $3 million to $5 million

The storm destroyed the town’s public safety building and damaged the other eight municipal buildings
The storm destroyed the town's public safety building and damaged the other eight municipal buildings.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WBAY) - The town of Silver Cliff in Marinette County sustained a significant hit from the storm Wednesday. Town Chair Bruce Webber estimates the damage at $3 million to $5 million and says it could be a year before they’re back to normal.

The National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado that hit four miles north-northwest of the Caldron Falls Reservoir. The NWS says it touched down at 6:34 P.M., based on radar. The tornado’s magnitude has not been determined.

All nine municipal buildings were damaged, two significantly. The public safety building was destroyed. Two of the town’s fire trucks are out of commission after sustaining damage.

“This back here was one of the bigger ones. This was a 60- by 110-foot building, 35 feet high. It’s just totally collapsed and blown away. We have a lot of damage. You can see town trucks in there. The trucks are destroyed for the most part,” Webber showed us.

Webber says most of the town’s major damage happened in just 10 minutes. He saw tree branches twisted, windshields broken, buildings leveled, roofs ripped from structures.

There were no reported injuries from the storm. Still, Webber says they had a lot of people call town hall saying they were trapped in their cabins and needed help getting out.

There’s an all-hands effort to clear debris in and around Silver Cliff.

Silver Cliff Fire Department damaged in June 15 storm.
Silver Cliff Fire Department damaged in June 15 storm.(Bob Schuchardt)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

1 dead in I-39 rollover wreck in Columbia Co.
A nice weekend forecast.
A Nice Weekend Ahead
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested
There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater