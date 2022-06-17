MPD: SUV crashes into Madison home early Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An allegedly stolen SUV crashed into a Madison home early Friday morning, according to Madison Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rowley Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m., where they discovered the vehicle was empty.

They realized it was likely the vehicle was stolen overnight since the back window of the SUV was smashed, the report explains.

According to MPD, at the time of the response to the home, the vehicle had not been reported stolen. Officers were able to track down the owner in Fitchburg, who told them she did not give anyone permission to take her SUV.

