UnityPoint Health- Meriter names new CEO

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - James Arnett has been announced as UnityPoint Health - Meriter’s new president and CEO.

He is set to take up this position on June 26, according to UnityPoint. The change in CEO’s was confirmed by the UnityPoint Health - Mertier Board of Directors on June 14.

“We are incredibly confident in James’ experience and his ability to lead Madison’s community hospital forward. This will be a very smooth transition, since James already has strong relationships with our providers, team members, community and partners at UW Health,” said Board of Directors member Dr. Margaret Noreuil.

Arnett currently works as the Chief Operating Officer at Unitypoint Health and has been with the organization for 20 years. Current CEO Sue Erickson will remain with UnityPoint Health, where she will serve as the COO of a three-state system, according to the health system. UnityPoint Health is a parent organization of Meriter.

“Meriter will always hold a very soft spot in my heart. We are so lucky to have such outstanding healthcare in this community, and I look forward to watching Meriter continue to adapt and progress to serve this community,” said Erickson.

James Arnett is a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate as well as a recipient of an MBA with an emphasis in healthcare administration from Concordia University, the health system added.

