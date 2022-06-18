Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County host MLB pitch hit and run events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) will host two baseball skills events for local youths.

BGCDC will be teaming up with Madison Mallards and UW Madison Women’s Softball Team for separate teaching skills events for baseball and softball.

The events will take place on Tuesday, June 21st at Goodman Softball Complex with the Women’s Softball Team and Thursday June 23rd at Warner Park with the Madison Mallards, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

It is a part of the MLB’s official Pitch Hit & Run Youth Skills Competition. The program is free and will allow kids the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition where the winners get to compete at the World Series, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County explains. Those competing will have their performance recorded for the chance to advance to a Team Championship which will determine who will advance to the National Finals.

“This is an amazing partnership and opportunity for our BGCDC members and all youth in Dane County,” says Michael Johnson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “Come on out to meet the Madison Mallards baseball team, showcase your skills, and compete with the best!”

The competition is for boys and girls aged 7-14 years old.

