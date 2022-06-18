Brewers release City Connect jerseys

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers have unveiled brand-new City Connect uniforms as an ode to the city of Milwaukee.

The powder blue uniforms have returned with accents of yellow and navy. Across the chest of the jersey reads “Brew Crew” the team’s nickname will be on Milwaukee’s uniform for the first time. Fans will notice a grill patch on the shoulder of the jersey with baseball stitching which pays tribute to the tailgate scene outside of the ballpark. The jersey features custom typography that spells out “MKE” and has “414″ worked into the abbreviation. The yellow and white piping on the sleeves represents a beer’s foam head and the city’s brewing tradition.

Fans can purchase merchandise from the City Connect series online or at the Brewers team store.

