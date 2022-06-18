Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner closing its doors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved Sun Prairie bakery and diner announced it would be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner will be closing on June 30, the business stated in Facebook post.

“We’d like to thank all of our wonderful customers over the years—we’ve had so much fun creating beautiful cakes and desserts for so many events, weddings, birthday parties, etc., etc., and we’ll certainly miss being a part of the Sun Prairie community,” the post read. “THANK YOU for all the continued support through the years!!!”

Carl’s Cakes has been producing signature wedding cakes and cakes for other celebrations since 1995, made by Carl Loeffel and his crew. Carl’s Cakes has been a part of the Market Street Diner and Bakery since 2009, according to its website.

Market Street Diner’s website said it is now closed for carryout, delivery and dine-in service. Carl’s Cakes and the Market Street Bakery is still open.

