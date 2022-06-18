Dane Co. supervisors demand answers in ongoing DA’s investigation into Quadren Wilson arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A discourse criticizing the Dane County District Attorney’s office for taking too long to decide if a officer involved shooting of an unarmed Black man was justified interrupted the county board meeting on Thursday. The discussion circulated around the arrest of Quadren Wilson, a man who was shot multiple times by DCI agents before he was taken into custody for a drug related investigation back in February 2022.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation to see whether the shooting was justified. They finished their portion, and they handed it over to DA Ismael Ozanne’s office which now decides whether the agents will be charged. At Thursday’s county board meeting, two supervisors publicly demanded answers.

“DA Ozanne, I’m very concerned we still don’t have an outcome or charging decision,” said District 2 Supervisor Heidi Wegleither.

When asked why Ozanne wasn’t made a decision on charges yet, the DA put some blame onto the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for not handing over a report.

“I request the investigation is not done until I receive everything I have requested. And to date I have not received the last follow up that I believe I need,” said Ozanne via phone conference call.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Supervisor Tim Kiefer. He says the case still being open doesn’t fair well for the entire county.

“I think it looks bad for our county. I think it makes law enforcement look bad. I think it makes the DAs office look bad. I think it’s troubling that the idea that someone can be shot in the back five times by law enforcement officers and four and a half months later, there’s still no answers to it. It makes it seem like there’s at least the possibility there’s a lack of accountability a lack of transparency in local government here in Dane county,” says Kiefer.

Kiefer is now calling on the DA for answers.

“The DA needs to put this to rest because I think the questions are continuing to grow with each successive day that passes.”

NBC15 reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for comment. We were sent this statement:

It is not uncommon when cases are referred to the District Attorney’s Office that the DA may request additional follow-up. As previously stated in our June 1 press release, our investigation into the office-involved shooting was very thorough and detailed. The District Attorney did have small number of evidentiary follow-up requests. The investigators have completed all but one of the requests and we expect to have the follow-up completed within the next few weeks.

