Advertisement

Hiura’s tiebreaking HR in 7th lifts Brewers over Reds 5-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura reacts after he is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura reacts after he is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in a battle of long balls for their third win 13 games. Hunter Renfroe’s three-run homer in the fourth and Willy Adames’ solo shot in the fifth built a 4-0 lead against Hunter Greene on a night every run scored on a homer. Albert Almiora Jr., Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham homered to tie the score 4-4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

The Milwaukee Brewers debut their City Connect jerseys at the team store at American Family...
Brewers release City Connect jerseys
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers release QB Kurt Benkert
People wait and watch before FIFA announces the 2026 World Cup host cities, Thursday, June 16,...
FIFA picks 2026 World Cup cities, predicts US `No 1 sport’
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe during the...
Canha, Plummer help Mets to 5-4 comeback win over Brewers